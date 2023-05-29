Buhari will go down in history as Nigeria’s worst leader —Pa Edwin Clark

Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Pa Edwin Clark has described outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s worst leader in the history of the country.

The former Federal Commissioner for Information who addressed a press conference at his residence in Abuja on Sunday, said “history will remember Buhari saying as the worst leader Nigeria has ever had for failing to see the entire country as his constituency.”

Clark further accused Buhari of “marginalising and humiliating the people of the Niger Delta”, stating that the people of the region have been disappointed at the outgoing president.

“In the past eight years, President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated in most cases that he did not belong to the whole country but to a group; his tribe and religion, which is contrary to what he said in his inaugural speech that he belong to everybody,” the leader of Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF), said.

“For instance, he appointed fourteen out of seventeen security chiefs from one section of the country. So, the declaration that he belongs to everybody and nobody was a sham. I make bold to say that the reverse has been the case, he belongs to some people but not the entire Nigeria.

“Even in simple matters like extending the good wishes of the government to notable personalities in the country on their birthdays or other landmark attainments, the Muhammadu Buhari administration was selective and biased in who it chooses to recognise or consider worthy of goodwill messages”, Clark said.

