Buhari will hand over to Tinubu on May 29 – Presidency

The Presidency on Friday dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was not ready to hand over to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

The Special Assistant on Medial and Publicity to the President, Garuba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, described the reports as baseless and false.

He insisted that the government was already in a transition phase.

Shehu added Buhari was eager to return to his hometown in Daura, Katsina, after completing his eight-year reign.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 1 declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election.

However, the duo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, are challenging the former Lagos State governor’s victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.

He wrote: “Presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is unwilling to hand over to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, at the end of his tenure on May 29, saying the government is already in transition phase.

“How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him? This beggars belief.

“The government is already in transition phase. The Transition Committee made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one is meeting on an almost daily basis to plan the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration.

“Thirteen committees as offshoots of the main committee, some, to arrange military drills and pulling out of President Buhari, are either all at work or soon to be. So far, everything is going very well and there is no indication of any hitches.”

