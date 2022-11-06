Buhari will leave behind a more prosperous Nigeria in 2023 — Gambari

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, said on Sunday his principal was determined to leave behind a more prosperous Nigeria in 2023.

Gambari stated while inspecting work at the Agriculture Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI) in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The former foreign affairs minister said the Buhari administration committed to the development of agriculture in the country.

He added that agricultural development would enhance good sufficiency in the country and enhance revenue generation through the export of farm produce.

Gambari also commended the leadership of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the progress made on the project.

He said: “President has asked me to come here to inspect and see the tremendous physical development that is taking place in NASENI, particularly one of the six Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institutes.

“President Buhari prioritizes agriculture because he believes that the time has come when we must produce what to eat and to eat what we produced and to ensure food sufficiency and food security.

“He is always proud to be associated with this state and is honoured by the significant development that has taken place in this state. God willing by the time of the end of his administration, he will leave Nigeria more united, prosperous, and secure than he found it.”

