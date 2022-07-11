Buhari will leave behind a secure, prosperous Nigeria in 2023 — Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said on Monday his principal would leave behind a more secure and prosperous country at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Shehu, who stated this in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said despite terrorist attacks in most parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would triumph and leave behind a safer country.

He also revealed that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would suspend its five-month strike soon.

Details later…

