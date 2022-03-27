Buhari will remain APC moral compass beyond 2023 —Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to provide leadership and guidance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) even after his exit from office in 2023.

Lawan, who gave his remarks at the National Convention of the party held at Eagle Square, Abuja on Saturday, stressed President Buhari’s role in the promotion of unity in the party, adding that his ability to ensure smooth, rancour-free convention could not be underestimated.

In light of the outcome of the convention which saw Abdullahi Adamu, an erstwhile governor of Nasarawa State under the People’s Democratic Party, as the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Lawan eulogized Buhari’s impact, adding that he was a moral compass to the party.

He said: “Your Excellency, Mr President, you can compare favourably well with any other party across the world. This is because you have provided the leadership that will need.

“Let me be explicit, you will not be on the ballot in 2023, but you will remain the leading light and moral compass of APC even after your tenure finishes.

“And, therefore, Mr President, you will have little rest, because we will never allow you to go away.”

The Senate President commended the Mai Bala-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for ensuring stability during the period of eight months they were in charge.

He added that the National Convention was an unambiguous statement that attested to the readiness and ability of the APC to continue to deliver good leadership to Nigerians.

