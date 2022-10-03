‘Buhari will secure Nigeria, make it safer before leaving office’ —CoS, Gambari

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has reiterated that the President will secure and make Nigeria safer before leaving office on May 29, 2023.

Gambari, who made the assertion on Sunday at the 20th convocation lecture of the graduating cadets of regular course 69 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, insisted that though Buhari has less than seven months to go as President, plans are underway to completely wipe out terrorism and insurgency out of the country before leaving.

Gambari added that Buhari’s commitment to tackling the menace of banditry, terrorism, and other violent crimes ravaging different parts of the country is unmatched by any past president.

According to him, the President is consistently supporting the nation’s armed forces with the necessary and most sophisticated equipment to enable them perform their constitutional duties effectively.

“It is on record that President Muhammadu Buhari has provided the military with sophisticated equipment with which to perform their duty.

“By the end of his tenure around May next year, Nigeria will be a safer, more secured country than when he assumed office as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic,” Gambari stated.

