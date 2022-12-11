Buhari will serve Nigeria till last day in office – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Sunday his principal would continue to serve Nigeria and carry out plans for the country’s improvement till May 29, 2023.

Adesina stated this on the sidelines of the Youths Digest Campus Journalism Awards held in Abuja.

He said: “The mandate is for four years, and those four years do not lapse until May 29, till the very last day, governance will continue. The president (Buhari) will continue to serve Nigeria.”

He also advised journalists, especially young students, to adhere to the ethics of the profession and avoid being used to propagate ills in society.

“The profession has its positive and negative parts, there are those who use journalism for all the despicable things.

“They pull down others; they do untrue stories, they blackmail and all others. But if you are determined to become an ethical journalist, certainly not even the sky is your limit; you will go as far as you can in the profession,” the presidential aide noted.

