Buhari will soon deal with criminals, sponsors —APC | Ripples Nigeria

Buhari will soon deal with criminals, sponsors —APC
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said criminals and their sponsors who are causing insecurity in the country will soon be dealt with by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudeodehe, in a statement on the state of insecurity in the country on Monday in Abuja, said the APC will not play politics with the lives of Nigerians in the face of the current security challenges.
In the statement titled, ‘We must unite against insecurity,’ the APC said Buhari is resolved more than ever before to bring perpetrators of violence to book.
“The issue of insecurity in the country has found expression in terrorist and criminal activities of Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, rustlers and recently the highly condemnable attacks on security formations in some states,” the statement reads.
“These are current realities and the APC will not play politics with matters of life and our collective wellbeing as a nation.
“As a progressive party in government, we are fully focused on identifying and bringing to book the perpetrators and sponsors of this hydra-headed insecurity monster and consolidating on our visible development strides.
“Only in safety can we enjoy the current infrastructure revolution that has witnessed the rehabilitation, construction and reconstruction of over 13,000 kilometers of critical federal roads, construction of thousands of affordable and acceptable housing and of course, the ongoing national railway projects gainfully connecting cities and towns across the country.
“The party equally condemns the wanton attacks on police personnel and formations in Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra States as well as Rivers State.
“We stand with the Nigeria Police Force and families of the victims in this difficult time as we mourn the deaths of innocent and dedicated security personnel simply carrying out their duty of protecting life and property.
“In Imo State, the attack on the Governor’s residence is an attack on democracy and constituted authority serving the interest of the good people of Imo.”
