Buhari wins suit challenging extension of tenure of IGP Adamu

Federal High Court, on Friday crossed out a suit challenging the legality of the three-month tenure extension of Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The suit was filed by an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Maxwell Okpara.

In his ruling, the presiding Judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed held that the President is vested with the constitutional powers to appoint an IGP, in consultation with the Police Council.

He said the President also has the powers to extend the tenure pending the appointment of a substantial IGP to prevent the existence of a vacuum.

According to Mohammed, the plaintiff failed woefully to prove that Buhari has no power to extend the tenure of the former IGP, Adamu for three months.

“The suit of the Plaintiff failed and it is accordingly dismissed,” the court held.

By Mayowa Oladeji

