Buhari withdraws nomination of aide, Onochie, as INEC Commissioner

President Muhammadu Buhari has withdrawn the nomination of his social media aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In her place, Buhari named Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu (Delta, South South), whom he had sought to replace with Onochie but for the public outcry and her rejection by the Senate during her initial screening.

In a revised list sent to the Senate on Tuesday, Buhari nominated Malam Mohammed Haruna (Niger, North Central), Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia, South East), Major General A. B. Alkali (rtd) (Adamawa, North East), Engr. (Prof.) Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa, South-South), Mr. Sam Olumekan (Ondo, South West) as National Commissioners of INEC, while Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo, South West) was nominated as a Resident Electoral Commissioner.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Buhari requested the Senate to confirm the nominees so they could settle down and get to work.

Recall that the nomination of Onochie who is the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, as a Commissioner of INEC in October 2020, had caused widespread outrage with many Nigerians, opposition politicians and civil society groups calling for her rejection on the grounds that she was too partisan to serve in a sensitive institution.

She was also accused of being a card-carrying member of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a claim she denied during her screening, but was later found out she had lied on oath.

