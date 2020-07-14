Buhari won’t fail Nigerians on anti-graft war —Presidency

The presidency said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari would not be deterred by baseless criticisms by the opposition in his determination to eradicate chronic corruption in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja.

He was reacting to issues raised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the going investigation of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, for alleged financial malfeasance.

Shehu said the volume and reach of the anti-corruption crusade had so far reflected what the opposition party left behind.

“Corruption became so normalized by the PDP that they had difficulty defining what is corruption and theft,” the presidential aide said.

He commended President Buhari for his determination to end corruption in Nigeria.

He added: “The large number of cases, new and old, may appear to be daunting but PDP, which is now heckling the president has forgotten that it bequeathed this to the current administration.

“They had large number of cases they did not investigate and prosecute.”

Shehu also warned the PDP to allow the process of investigation and prosecution to work, instead of being preemptive about ongoing cases and unduly agitating the public.

