Buhari won’t succumb to threats on insecurity – Presidency

The presidency insisted on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari would never succumb to threats on the country’s worsening insecurity and take any decision due to pressure from different quarters.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

He said: “The presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for President Buhari to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up.

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the president’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.

“President Buhari as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.”

There have been calls in different quarters for Buhari to sack the service chiefs over the worsening insecurity in the country.

He was recently invited by the House of Representatives to address the lawmakers on the country’s security situation.

However, President Buhari stayed away from the National Assembly complex on Thursday after he was reportedly talked out of the initial agreement with the lawmakers by some key members of his administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC)

