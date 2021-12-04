Buhari woos foreign investors in Dubai

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Dubai declared that Nigeria remains the most viable and attractive investment destination in Africa.

The President also added that the country was on the path of becoming the continent’s leading industrial and trading nation.

Buhari disclosed this while addressing a trade and investment forum at Dubai Expo 2020, organised by the Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

The president also stressed that Nigeria was reaping from the efforts his administration has made to consciously improve the investment environment.

His words: ‘‘Nigeria’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 clearly shows why we remain the most viable and attractive investment destination in Africa.‘‘Our location, our natural resources, our population, and our regulations are there for all to see. Nigeria is on its way to becoming a leading industrial and trading nation in Africa.

‘‘To achieve this, our Government focused on policies, projects, and programs that support private sector investors.

‘‘We introduced numerous fiscal incentives and infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the viability of investments.

“Despite the adverse global economic environment of recent years, Nigeria’s investment environment has greatly improved both at the national and sub-national levels,” he said.

President Buhari also assured captains of industry, and entrepreneurs, who have shown interest and commitment to further enhance trade and investment relations with Nigeria, that his administration would continue to work with them to improve the business climate especially as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) comes into full effect.

He added: ‘‘Just last month at the Intra Africa Trade fair in Durban, I reminded business leaders that most of Africa’s challenges, whether security, economic or corruption, can be traced to our inability to domesticate the production of our most basic requirements and provide jobs to our teeming and dynamic youth population.”

