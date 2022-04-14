Buhari woos Senate on money laundering, terrorism bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted bills seeking to prevent money laundering and terrorism to the Senate for consideration.

In a letter addressed to the lawmakers and read by the Senate president during plenary on Thursday, the president said the request for the passage of the bills was in line with the provisions of Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He added that the errors noticed in the country’s Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime, makes the passage of the bills essential, warning that a step away might lead to the blacklisting of the country by the Financial Action Task Force (FAFT).

Read also: Nigerian govt incurs N7.35tn deficit as NASS passes amended 2022 budget

The letter read in part: “During the recent Mutual Evaluation carried out by the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GABA), there were observed deficiencies in Nigeria’s Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime (AML/CFT).

“Following the evaluation, the Ministry of Justice and relevant stakeholders reviewed said deficiencies and drafted the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Bill, 2022 and Terrorism (Prevention) Bill, 2022.

“Unless these deficiencies are addressed promptly by the National Assembly, in order to bring our legal regime in conformity with Financial Action Task Force ( FAFT) recommendations, Nigeria will face the risk of a negative public statement blacklisting the country by FAFT and this will lead to some negative consequences go our rapidly growing economy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now