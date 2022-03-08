Buhari writes Reps over amendment of contentious Section 84

The contentious Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Amendment Act 2022 might undergo another review after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the House of Representatives regarding the matter.

President Buhari’s letter was read to the lawmakers on Tuesday during plenary session by the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja.

The President had frowned on the requirements within Section 84 while signing the 2022 electoral amendment bill on Feb. 25.

According to Buhari, the provision constituted a fundamental defect, saying it was in conflict with extant constitutional provisions.

He also said it constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party.

The section reads “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

However, Buhari had said, “It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify by extension as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation.

“Others he said were; withdrawal or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election.

“Hence, it will be stretching things beyond the constitutional limit to import extraneous restriction into the constitution on account of the practical application of section 84(12) of the bill’’.

In his letter read at the House of Reps, President Buhari sought the amendment of the bill to reflect the spirit of the constitution.

He also requested that the National Assembly considers an immediate amendment that would bring the bill in tune with constitutionality by way of deleting section 84(12) accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court on March 7, stopped Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation and the National Assembly from tampering with the newly amended electoral act 2022.

