Buhari writes Senate, nominates former service chiefs as ambassadors-designate

February 4, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday forwarded the names of the immediate past Service Chiefs to the Senate for confirmation as as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.

The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd).

A statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) said Buhari in a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”

The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.

More to come….

