Buhari writes Senate to approve appointment of new commissioners for ICPC, RMAFC

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, to confirm the appointment of commissioners to fill the vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The request was contained in two letters dated September 28, 2021, which was read during the plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

In one of the letters, Buhari explained that the confirmation request was following the provision of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The nominees for the confirmation into vacancies at the ICPC include; Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West); Mrs Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South); Alh. Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East); Dr Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East); and Senator Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South-East).

In the second letter, Buhari requested that the upper chamber confirms the appointment of Engr. Mohammed Sanni Baba as Federal Commissioner for RMAFC representing Bauchi State.

According to the President, the request to confirm the nominee was made following the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

