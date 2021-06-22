 Buhari writes Senate to approve N895bn supplementary budget | Ripples Nigeria
Buhari writes Senate to approve N895bn supplementary budget

2 hours ago

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the Senate to consider the approval of N895 billion as Supplementary Budget.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter of request on the floor at plenary.

The said amount was earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as a substantial part of it has been earmarked for the procurement of military hardware to fight the war against insurgency and banditry.

Read also: Nigerian govt approves N895bn 2021 supplementary budget

The Federal Government is also expected to use part of the fund for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and other health-related needs.

More details later…

By Victor Uzoho…

Opinions

