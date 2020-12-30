Buhari, Zulum meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Special Assistant on New Media to the president, Lauretta Onochie, disclosed this on her Twitter handle.

She also shared pictures from the meeting on Twitter.

Onochie wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at the State House on 30th Dec 2020.”

Although the details have not been made public, it may be unconnected to the worsening insecurity in the North-East.

The North-East, particularly Borno State is the hotbed of Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

The state had witnessed several terror attacks in the last 10 years.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents had in October attacked governor Zulum’s convoy along the Monguno-Maiduguri highway and killed several people including security agents.

READ ALSO: Borno has fared better under Buhari —Gov Zulum

The terrorists also killed 43 rice farmers in the state last month.

Several Nigerians had demanded President Buhari’s resignation over worsening insecurity in the country.

The president had particularly drawn the ire of Nigerians for refusing to sack the service chiefs, who many argued had outlived their usefulness.

Buhari was invited by the House of Representatives to address the lawmakers on the country’s security challenges earlier this month.

However, the president did not honour the invitation.

Join the conversation

Opinions