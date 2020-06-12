Latest Politics

#BuhariHasFailed: Nigerians boo Buhari as he lists achievements in Democracy Day speech

June 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Twitter users in Nigeria have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day speech.

The president addressed Nigerians on Friday morning on the activities and achievements of his administration to mark this year’s maiden Democracy Day.

Read also: FOR THE RECORD… DEMOCRACY DAY 2020: Read President Buhari’s full speech

He said among others, “We have witnessed eleven quarters of consecutive GDP growth since exiting recession. The GDP grew from one point nine-one percent in 2018 to two point two-seven percent in 2019 but declined to one point eight-seven percent in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the decline in global economic activities due to the COVID nineteen pandemic”.

But many Nigerians who felt otherwise, reacted on social media handle Twitter, and gave a low mark to the administration .

See some comments:

