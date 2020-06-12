BuhariHasFailed: Nigerians boo Buhari as he lists achievements in Democracy Day speech

Twitter users in Nigeria have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day speech.

The president addressed Nigerians on Friday morning on the activities and achievements of his administration to mark this year’s maiden Democracy Day.

Read also: FOR THE RECORD… DEMOCRACY DAY 2020: Read President Buhari’s full speech

He said among others, “We have witnessed eleven quarters of consecutive GDP growth since exiting recession. The GDP grew from one point nine-one percent in 2018 to two point two-seven percent in 2019 but declined to one point eight-seven percent in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the decline in global economic activities due to the COVID nineteen pandemic”.

But many Nigerians who felt otherwise, reacted on social media handle Twitter, and gave a low mark to the administration .

See some comments:

President Buhari is a deception from the pit of Bourdillon. #BuhariHasFailed — AyeMojubar (@ayemojubar) June 12, 2020

Nigerians are trending #BUHARIHasFailed. #GeorgeFloyd was murdered & the whole of America stood & say enough is enough & the world joined them in protest. Over 100 people were killed this week in Nig & nobody out of fear could say pim but Nigerians are celebrating #DemocracyDay. pic.twitter.com/KAs8nqhXT0 — Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) June 12, 2020

The sad truth is, Had it been the constitution allowed a president to run for a 3rd time. President Buhari will still contest despite knowing he is a failure and rig the elections to his favor and nothing will happen.#BUHARIHasFailed — Al'ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) June 12, 2020

“I would have been a better than Buhari as far back as 1992” Listen to my story here, watch this video!#BUHARIHasFailed #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/cFJr8WmYlL — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) June 12, 2020

Katsina Man Renames Son From Buhari to Suleiman, holds Party Says Buhari has Failed.

The renaming ceremony of a child to Suleiman from Buhari by his father took place in Dutsinma, Katsina.

According to report, he renamed his son bcoz PMB has disappointed him.#BUHARIHasFailed pic.twitter.com/xaWvyu7tom — Dattijo 🎅 (@Jsonratibi) June 12, 2020

Boko Haram just Released a Video of where they executed a Nigerian Soldier and a Policeman.

what makes this more sinister is d fact that Buhari just announced that some captured members of boko Haram wud b released soon.#BUHARIHasFailed #DemocracyDay2020pic.twitter.com/7MA6V17BA0 — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) June 12, 2020

Christian Massacre in Nigeria by Fulani herdsmen terrorists and Boko Haram While Buhari is systematically supporting them. Buhari has been releasing Boko Haram Terrorist and he was onetime nominated by Boko Haram as their negotiator. #BUHARIHasFailed pic.twitter.com/Oy3Y1QUHtZ — Jenny (@Wahrheitnur1) June 12, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions