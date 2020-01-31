Latest Politics

January 31, 2020
#BuhariResign: Fani-Kayode hails Abaribe for his ‘reply’ to presidency
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed the Minority Leader of the Nigerians Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, for his supposed response to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abaribe, who represents Abia South in the Senate, had on Wednesday, during the plenary of the Senate, asked that President Buhari should resign for deceiving Nigerians on the issue of security.

It its response, the Presidency in a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, described Abaribe’s call as foolish and that he had no right to make such demand.

Abaribe is said to have in his response told the President that “The Igbo man doesn’t kneel for anybody except his Chi (God)”

His reply was confirmed by Fani-Kayode in a tweet he posted on his Twitter handle-@realFFK on Thursday.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “’The Igbo man doesn’t kneel for anybody except his Chi’–Senator Abaribe Replies Presidency.

“I love this man and I love the Igbo. They are defiant, strong warriors and I really dig that about them. They bow to no mortal but only to God. Such a people cannot be crushed or broken”.

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
