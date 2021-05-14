Buhari's aide, Adesina, compares Buhari’s fight against insecurity to Man City winning EPL | Ripples Nigeria

News
Buhari’s aide, Adesina, compares Buhari’s fight against insecurity to Man City winning EPL
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has likened the Buhari-led administration’s fight against insecurity and the economic woes in the country to Manchester City Football Club winning the 2020/2021 English Premier League (EPL).
In his regular Facebook column, ‘From the Inside’ on Friday with the caption “Lessons for Nigeria from EPL”, Adesina said those who know what President Buhari can achieve, are working hard to sabotage his government’s efforts.
He added that just like how all the enemies of Manchester City failed to bring them down, those working against Buhari will also fail.
“Recall what happened in the 2019/2020 season. Man City was eyeing a treble. Three back-to-back seasons as champions, and a record in English football. But the adversaries knew the record that was to be set, so they arrayed themselves against the team.
“Just as some forces knew the record that was to be achieved by Muhammadu Buhari as Nigerian President, and which he had begun to show since 2015 when he got into office, and they positioned themselves against the government,” Adesina wrote.
“Every team, big or small, strong or weak, set its sights on Man City last season, flexed muscles, summoned superhuman skills and strength whenever they were meeting the champions attempting a treble.
“The lesson? When you are high-flying, the centrifugal forces will come against you, and it would only take the grace of God for you to attain.
Read also: Disgruntled elements setting the stage for military coup, Buhari’s aide, Adesina, echoes DSS
“Yoruba people call those forces Aiye. When Aiye is on your case, as it was against Man City, and it is against the Buhari government, you need God, and God alone. Aiye (meaning ‘the world,’ if freely translated) is the negative part of mankind. The pernicious, baleful, sly and scheming part of humanity. If Aiye gets on your matter, you need God and God alone.
“Aiye was in full force against it. And the 2020/2021 season was initially not looking promising either. Eight weeks gone, the team was placed 13th on the table. It had lost 2-5 to Leicester City at home in Etihad Stadium, Tottenham drubbed it by two goals, played a draw with teams that couldn’t hold a candle to it in the past, and was generally forlorn and limp.
“Aiye was having a ball, laughing Man City to scorn. Aren’t they doing the same thing against the government in our country today, due to unrelenting security challenges, some of them possibly instigated by Aiye themselves?
“Who says Nigeria will not rise from its current travails? Who says Aiye will always win? Not where God is involved. And God is involved with Nigeria, our own dear native land. Under President Buhari, peace and security would be restored. The economy would rebound. Life would be abundant for the people, and Aiye would be left standing small, holding the rump of the flag of a country it thought had gone into oblivion.”
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules
Four Inter Milan players, including Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy. Lukaku,...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...