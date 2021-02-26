Buhari’s aide, Adesina, debunks rumours he is suffering from stroke | Ripples Nigeria

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has debunked rumours that have been making the rounds that he is suffering from stroke.

Adesina, who wrote in his regular column on Facebook, ‘From the Inside’ on Friday, with the title, ‘My $1.9 Billion In Minnesota Bank’, lamented the fact that “people love evil reports about those serving in government, particularly about those serving in this government.”

“Have we got so bad as a people, that we can’t have genuine, patriotic service again? Quite baffling,” he wrote.

“This leads me to a lie peddled about me from the pit of hell in the past fortnight. I had traveled to Umuahia, in Abia State, to deliver a paper at the Social Media Converge organized by the state government.

“At the Abuja airport, I had met former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, and we greeted pleasantly, as we always do. As we spoke, the former Minister’s aide took our photograph with his phone, which was later posted online.

“The camera angle was a bit awkward. My cloth seemed too baggy than it was, and my hand appeared twisted in the seemingly oversized sleeves.

“And what next? Some people subjected my arm and legs to photoshop, twisting them further, making me appear as a stroke patient. Father forgive them, for they know not what they do.

“Those who know me would testify that I like a good laugh. I laughed till my ribs ached, and I put my two feet up in the air. They were having a baleful ball, while I was having the time of my life.

“Life and health belong to God. And He has not denied me of that grace. Why then do the heathens rage, and the people imagine vain things? Let them continue to wail, and we will continue to laugh, and say; ‘back to sender.’”

