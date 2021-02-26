Buhari’s aide, Adesina, debunks rumours he is suffering from stroke | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Buhari’s aide, Adesina, debunks rumours he is suffering from stroke
Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has debunked rumours that have been making the rounds that he is suffering from stroke.
Adesina, who wrote in his regular column on Facebook, ‘From the Inside’ on Friday, with the title, ‘My $1.9 Billion In Minnesota Bank’, lamented the fact that “people love evil reports about those serving in government, particularly about those serving in this government.”
“Have we got so bad as a people, that we can’t have genuine, patriotic service again? Quite baffling,” he wrote.
“This leads me to a lie peddled about me from the pit of hell in the past fortnight. I had traveled to Umuahia, in Abia State, to deliver a paper at the Social Media Converge organized by the state government.
Read also: Ex-service chiefs got rewarded with ambassadorial nominations for their loyalty to Buhari — Femi Adesina
“At the Abuja airport, I had met former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, and we greeted pleasantly, as we always do. As we spoke, the former Minister’s aide took our photograph with his phone, which was later posted online.
“The camera angle was a bit awkward. My cloth seemed too baggy than it was, and my hand appeared twisted in the seemingly oversized sleeves.
“And what next? Some people subjected my arm and legs to photoshop, twisting them further, making me appear as a stroke patient. Father forgive them, for they know not what they do.
“Those who know me would testify that I like a good laugh. I laughed till my ribs ached, and I put my two feet up in the air. They were having a baleful ball, while I was having the time of my life.
“Life and health belong to God. And He has not denied me of that grace. Why then do the heathens rage, and the people imagine vain things? Let them continue to wail, and we will continue to laugh, and say; ‘back to sender.’”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom
The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil
Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on...
Latest Tech News
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...