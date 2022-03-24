Buhari’s aide, Adesina slams PDP for seeking collapse of APC

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, has on Thursday slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC) collapse.

The presidential aide was reacting to the statement credited to the PDP governors at the end of their meeting on Wednesday.

The governors had in a communique asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the APC from the ballot in 2023 over bad governance and dysfunctional leadership structure.

Adesina, who reacted to the governors’ remark in a Facebook post titled “APC: Where is the Implosion?” argued that PDP was interested in seeing the ruling party fall and describing the party members as enemies of progress.

He wrote: “A lot of auguries have attended the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), which holds its crucial National Convention on Saturday. And most of the prognostications have not been good. Implosion. Explosion. Schism. Scatter, are some of the words often used to describe the fate that would befall the party.”

He stressed that despite the criticisms from the opposition party, the APC would continue to welcome new members.

“Why do the cynics rage, and the scoffers imagine vain things. APC is not only 8 years old, it continues to wax stronger and stronger. Like every woman organization, it has been buffeted and badgered by storms, but it marches on. Steady. Sturdy.

“The much older but rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is always perpetually in the eye of storm. Nearly all its National Chairmen have left the office involuntarily since it was formed in 1998. The expectation therefore, is for the APC to face the same tempest, and in fact to flounder, eventually collapse.

“But there is a big difference between the two political parties. And that difference is one man. Muhammadu Buhari. He is the centripetal force in APC, a strong unifier, which the PDP lacks.”

The President’s aide slammed the PDP for thinking that APC had failed before elections, adding that the forthcoming convention would deepen unity and the ruling party’s coexistence.

“After the National Convention on Saturday, the APC would likely disappoint a lot of ill- wishers. The party would be together, cohesive, and ready to make further conquests in the general elections next year.

“But the convention has not even held yet. Why are you jubilating already. Never abuse the alligator till you have safely crossed the river. No schism, implosion or explosion in the party. It will come out of the convention as right as rain. Millions will rejoice around the country, while some minority will be like King Lear at his worst,” Adesina concluded.

