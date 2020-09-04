Buhari’s aide attacks CAN boss over declaration Fani-Kayode will rule Nigeria

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has attacked the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over a declaration that Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, will someday rule Nigeria.

The declaration was made by the Lagos State Chairman of CAN, Apostle Alex Bamgbola at the celebration of Bishop Isaac Idahosa’s 31 years in ministry.

According to Bamgbola, Fani-Kayode would rule Nigeria, if he remains humble.

The declaration however did not go down well with many Nigerians on the social media, who took turns to attack CAN and its leadership, accusing then of distracting Christianity and dabbling into politics.

Ogunlesi, in his reaction, asked if the C in CAN still stands for Christianity.

The presidential aide, who also shared the video, tweeted on his Twitter handle: “Is the C in CAN still for “Christian” or have they changed it to something else”

Fani-Kayode, who has been a vocal critic of the Buhari government used the opportunity to take on the Federal Government over the CAMA law controversy, insisting that it was evil and made by those who are evil.

Recall also, that Fani-Kayode was recently and severally bashed by many Nigerians over his outburst, and insults on a journalist who asked him to disclose his source of funding for a trip across Nigeria, to inspect state government projects.

