Buhari’s aide, Femi Adeshina, denies mocking Nigerians over fuel scarcity, power outage, others

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, has denied remarks credited to him on the current situation in Nigeria.

The media quoted the presidential aide as saying a few days ago that Nigerians are used to suffering while speaking on the hike in price of petrol occasioned by the scarcity of the commodity in many parts of the country.

He added that regardless of severe fuel scarcity, poor electricity supply, lingering insecurity and travails of Nigerians in Ukraine heavens would not fall,

Nigerian govt blames power outage on breakdown, gas constraint in 17 power plants

However, in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday, Adeshina denied making the remarks, saying he only expressed optimism that Nigerians would get over the current situation very soon.

He wrote: “It is obviously not the easiest of times in our country currently, what with several fuel scarcity exacerbating the other existential challenges we have been coping with.

“In some areas, there is no fuel, no electricity, thus translating to a severe energy crisis. Government continues to work. The heavens won’t fall, and sanity will be restored.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

