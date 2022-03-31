Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina slams PDP for playing politics with bandits’ attack on passenger train

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for playing politics with the recent attack on a passenger train in Kaduna.

Bandits had on Monday night attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train, leading to the death of scores of passengers while countless others sustained injuries.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, blamed the incident on the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to tame the criminals.

“The complicity of silence by the Buhari administration on the Saturday’s airport attack emboldened the terrorists to assault the train; the APC administration has conceded sovereignty over parts of our country to terrorists,” the party said.

However, in a post titled: “They hate God; they loathe humanity” posted on his Facebook page, the presidential aide described the opposition party’s remarks as silly and idiotic.

Adesina wrote: “As horrendous as the rail bombing is, do you know some people are playing politics with it? See that statement from the failure called PDP, reducing the development to just leadership by the All Progressives Congress (APC). In such a national tragedy?

“I have never seen a more silly, otiose, idiotic statement. All because of power, which if God wills, they may never never smell again in their lifetimes. How imprudent, incautious, can some people be!”.

He also berated Nigerians for always speaking ill of the country.

“But the role of some Nigerians in perpetuating anomie in the country is worrisome. Through their tongues. They say evil about the country, utter negativity, thinking they are saying it against the government of the day. I mean even bishops, pastors, imams, commentators, talk show hosts, all sorts.

“They are engaged in a war of tongues with Nigeria. They don’t know that the more they say it, the more evil happens. The cup fills up, and runs over. Let’s change our tongues. Change our hearts about the country. Out of the abundance of the hearts, the mouth speaks. Let’s begin to bless our country, rather than curse and sow negatives in the hearts of the people.”

