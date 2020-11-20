Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie accuses CNN of ‘lying to the world’ about Nigeria

A presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, on Friday expressed disappointment with the United States-based Cable News Network (CNN) over its report on the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos.

CNN had in its report published on Wednesday said Nigerian soldiers fired live bullets directly at protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

However, in a post on her Twitter handle, Onochie accused the news platform of lying to the world about Nigeria.

She wrote: “I’m not upset that CNN lied to the world about my nation, Nigeria.

“I’m upset that they think we are so stupid that we will swallow their lies. We won’t be bullied into believing a lie!

#WeAreNigerians

#WeAreProudNigerians”.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had on Thursday, branded the CNN report “irresponsible journalism.”

Though the minister insisted that live bullets were not used against the protesters and nobody was killed at the Lekki tollgate, he failed to support the claim with evidence to contradict the CNN report.

