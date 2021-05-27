Buhari’s appointment of another northerner as Chief of Army Staff reprehensible — HURIWA | Ripples Nigeria

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing another northerner as the country’s new Chief of Army Staff.

President Buhari had earlier on Thursday appointed Major Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff following the death of Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru in last week’s plane crash in Kaduna.

The National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, who reacted to the development in a statement, said the President’s refusal to appoint an army chief from the South-East shows that he does not believe in the unity of the country.

The statement read: “The shameless and nepotistic decision of President Buhari to continue in the illegal and unconstitutional abuses of appointing only Hausa/Fulani citizens into juicy internal security positions in breach of the Nigerian Constitutional provision of Federal Character is despicable, reprehensible and toxic.”

The group accused President Buhari of violating his oath of office with his aversion for the Federal Character principle.

“Buhari’s refusal to appoint an officer from the South-East of Nigeria as the Chief of Army Staff even when he is the most senior of the Major Generals further solidifies his notoriety as someone who does not believe in one Nigeria,” it added.

