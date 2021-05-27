 Buhari’s appointment of another northerner as Chief of Army Staff reprehensible — HURIWA | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Buhari’s appointment of another northerner as Chief of Army Staff reprehensible — HURIWA

Published

18 mins ago

on

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing another northerner as the country’s new Chief of Army Staff.

President Buhari had earlier on Thursday appointed Major Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff following the death of Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru in last week’s plane crash in Kaduna.

The National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, who reacted to the development in a statement, said the President’s refusal to appoint an army chief from the South-East shows that he does not believe in the unity of the country.

READ ALSO: President Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

The statement read: “The shameless and nepotistic decision of President Buhari to continue in the illegal and unconstitutional abuses of appointing only Hausa/Fulani citizens into juicy internal security positions in breach of the Nigerian Constitutional provision of Federal Character is despicable, reprehensible and toxic.”

The group accused President Buhari of violating his oath of office with his aversion for the Federal Character principle.

“Buhari’s refusal to appoint an officer from the South-East of Nigeria as the Chief of Army Staff even when he is the most senior of the Major Generals further solidifies his notoriety as someone who does not believe in one Nigeria,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...