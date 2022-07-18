‘Buhari’s assent to Electoral Act aided my victory,’ Says Osun governor-elect, Adeleke

The Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday credited President Muhammadu Buhari for his victory in the state governorship election.

Adeleke won the Osun State governorship election held last Saturday, polling 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who recorded 375,027 votes in the election.

The governor-elect, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the president’s assent to Electoral Act 2022 made his success in the election possible.

President Buhari, who signed the Electoral Act in February, had shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the outcome of the election, congratulated the governor-elect on his victory and reassured Nigerians of free and fair elections in 2023.

The elated Adeleke said he was happy to hear from the president and highlighted the impact of the Electoral Act in his victory.

He added that the electoral law prevented desperate politicians from rigging the election.

He said: “I felt good hearing the presidential wishes. Democracy is at play here. I’ll visit and tell him thank you for the message. Most times, opposition doesn’t congratulate the winners. I have to give him credit for signing the Electoral Act. It prevented the rigging that happened four years ago.”

