Buhari's body language on insecurity sending wrong signals —PFN | Ripples Nigeria

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak up on the worsening insecurity in the country and to call his ‘kinsmen’ to order as they allegedly go about killing Nigerians and causing mayhem in every part of the country.

The President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, made this call on Wednesday in Ibadan while receiving presidents of PFN chapters from Lagos, Ogun and Osun States, Apostle Enjimaya Okwuonu, Apostle David Otaru and Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, respectively, who visited to congratulate him for emerging the President of the body.

Bishop Oke who is founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries based in Ibadan, described Buhari’s silence over Nigeria’s security challenges as disturbing, which has given Nigerians the impression that he was in support of criminal herdsmen and bandits terrorising the people.

“The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the degenerating security situation in Nigeria is too loud and this is very disturbing,” Oke said.

“Seriously, President Buhari’s silence is deafening and it’s giving room for speculations and gossips that suggest the government has a hand in the sickening situation by indulging and pampering the bandits and the killer Fulani herdsmen, among others.

“He (Buhari) should rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachment by doing the needful to make the nation safer for every Nigerian.”

Oke added that he was using the forum to remind Buhari that he was voted into power in 2015 because of his military background and the belief that he would use that to stem the insecurity in the country.

