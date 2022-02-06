Buhari’s burning desire is to develop Nigeria in a hurry —Sen. President, Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, says despite having less than two years left in office, President Muhammadu Buhari’s burning desire is to develop Nigeria in a hurry.

Lawan disclosed this in Kwara State on Saturday while launching the 2022 Empowerment Programme of the senator representing Kwara North senatorial district, Sadiq Suleiman Umar.

At the event which also had the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in attendance, Lawan cited “various simultaneous infrastructural projects going on in virtually all parts of the country,” which, according to him, showed the passion of the President and the synergy between the states and Federal Government to produced positive results.

“The Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari is in a hurry to develop Nigeria. Yes, we are in a hurry to develop Nigeria,” Lawan said.

“The development of any nation is not about the Federal Government doing its best. It is about the Federal Government doing its own, working in partnership with the state government and even the local government and that is what we are doing.

“By 2023, Nigeria would have been turned into an infrastructural laboratory because every part of Nigeria, from the East to the West, to the North to the South, there is something going on.

“In the East, the second Niger bridge, today it is at 75 to 80 percent completion level. For 20 years, those people, they will go there, do groundbreaking and disappear to the ground. Another person would come, do groundbreaking and disappear to the ground.

“President Muhammadu Buhari did only one groundbreaking and today, it is at 75 percent completion level. That is what it is, in every part of Nigeria.

“So the synergy between our states and the Federal government is working. It is making Nigeria to develop the infrastructure that we need. We have never seen it done like this one by this administration,” Lawan said.

