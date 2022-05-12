Buhari’s Chief of Staff to chair meeting with ASUU

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Agboola Gambari will be charing a meeting between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) today, Thursday.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022, over recurring disagreement with the federal government on mode of payment and the deplorable state of universities in the country.

Previous meetings between both parties since the commencement of the strike has not yielded fruitful results as the academic union accused the federal government of insensitivity and reneging on promises.

The Chief of Staff will be meeting ASUU today, alongside the Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

In an invitation to the media, the ministry’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Olajide Oshundun, indicated that Gambari will be chairman at the meeting.

The message read, “The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, will host a Tripartite-Plus meeting between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other registered trade unions in Nigerian universities, as well as identified interest groups and civil societies, on the on-ongoing industrial actions by the trade unions.

“The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Agboola Gambari, will chair the meeting.”

