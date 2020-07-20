Buhari’s close ally, Isa Funtua dies

The Chairman of Bulet International Construction Company, Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead.

He was 77.

Funtua, who was a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, died on Monday.

The Katsina-born industrialist was also the life patron of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria.

Funtua, along with the late former Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari, and the President’s nephew, Mamman Daura, were described as powerful members of President Buhari’s kitchen cabinet.

His son is married to Buhari’s daughter, Safina.

