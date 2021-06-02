Buhari’s comment on civil war another subtle plot to massacre Igbos – Ohanaeze youths | Ripples Nigeria

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) on Wednesday tackled President Muhammadu Buhari for revisiting the country’s three-year civil war

The group in a statement issued in Awka, Anambra State, by its National President, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the President has pushed the Ndigbo to the point where they have to react for the good of the people of South-East.

The OYC said it has petitioned the International Criminal Court (ICC), the United Kingdom and the United States among others on the matter.

Buhari had in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle warned arsonists, separatist groups, and other troublemakers in the country that the Federal Government “would treat them in the language they understand.”

He wrote: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

In its reaction to the tweet, the group described the President’s statement as another subtle plan to attack innocent people of the South-East.

The statement read: “We write to alert the international community on another planned attack against Ndigbo.

“This is sadly coming few days after Ndigbo held a memorial in honour of over five million lives wasted, including children, during the civil war.

“We are more concerned that this is coming from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is quite sad that while the same Buhari Presidency is busy romancing the Boko Haram and other bandits in the North, it has, in another stroke, threatened massacre of Ndigbo for simply demanding to have their own country.

“We are, therefore, alerting the United Nations, the United States of America, the International Criminal Court, the United Kingdom, and other international organizations of this looming attack in Igboland, as Mr. President has given the security agencies license to wipe our people out as can be deduced from his recent statement.

“Already, several innocent Igbo youths have been murdered by security forces under the guise of hunting ESN. Yet Buhari’s government is still looking for more blood.

“It is thus imperative that we send this SOS message to the international community as Buhari’s hatred for Ndigbo has now reached an extreme level.”

