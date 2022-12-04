Buhari’s comment on stolen LG funds, others rattle Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has joined the league of other governors who confirmed the receipt of 13 percent oil derivatives, SURE-P as well as subsidy funds paid by the Federal Government.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde on Saturday, Akeredolu said the funds were received from Federation Account between 2021-2022 and expended on the infrastructure in the state as well as payment of salary arrears.

The governor debunked alleged mismanagement of the refunds by his administration.

He also distanced himself from the stealing of allocations meant for local governments in his state as alleged by President Muhammadu Buhari, who had alleged recently that some state governors steal funds meant for local government areas in their respective states.

The statement reads: “Recently, the Governor commenced the rehabilitation of over 35 kilometers network of roads in Akure, the state capital. The roads being rehabilitated are the existing ones built by past governments several years ago and which are already in bad shapes with potholes and failed sections. The 9.5km Emure- Iporo Road and rehabilitation of 15.2 Akure phase “D” road networks have all begun.

“The 10km Okitipupa-Igbokoda virgin road which will be commissioned by the Lagos State Governor, Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is another evidence of Governor Akeredolu’s commitment to infrastructural development. These intensive capital projects are financed from these refunds and Internally Generated Revenue. The monthly FAAC receipts are devoted to the payment of salaries and pensions as agreed by Labour Leaders at the monthly meetings presided over by the Head of Service and Chairman of Joint Negotiating Council (JNC).

“Despite Governor Akeredolu’s vow to always pay salaries and pensions as and when due, the financial crisis across the country occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic resulted in non-payment of salaries in full for some months. As at January 2022, government owed four-month salary arrears, as against seven months inherited.

“Governor Akeredolu, having promised the civil servants in the state to prioritise payment of salaries, has continued to clear these backlogs of arrears. On three occasions this year, government has paid double salaries in a month, thereby reducing the number of arrears. All salaries will be cleared before the year ends.

“The administration of Governor Akeredolu stands on the tripod of transparency, accountability and integrity. We will continue to hoist the flag of transparency in governance while pursuing excellence in the journey to transform the state for the better.

“As a matter of policy, monies meant for Local Governments are shared at their monthly Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC). Mr. Governor doesn’t touch local government funds. The local government Chairmen can attest to the fact that they have total freedom in the management of their funds.”

