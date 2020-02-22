Buhari’s daughter speaks out over man detained by DSS for using ‘her SIM card’

Hanan Buhari, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to allegations that the Department of State Services detained a trader, Anthony Okolie, for using a telephone line that was earlier used by her.

In a counter-affidavit to the originating motion filed by Okolie who was reportedly detained for 10 weeks, Hanan said that although she had received complaints from relatives that someone was using her old line to solicit money, she never reported the matter to the DSS.

She further stated in the counter-affidavit that she should not have been joined in the suit because she had no idea that Okolie was ever arrested.

“I was informed by the 2nd respondent (Hanan) in our office on February 15, 2020, around 4pm… that she never made any complaint against any Mr. Anthony Okolie to any officer in State Security Service or any other law enforcement agency.

“That she was not privileged to even know anybody with the name Anthony Okolie and has never reported him or any other person to any law enforcement agency in Nigeria or any other country throughout her life.

“That although she was not happy with the public complaint that someone had been using her old SIM card to solicit for financial assistance using her name, she never complained to any authority and she was not aware that the person’s name was Anthony Okolie until the media published it,” the suit by Hannan read in part.

The trader who accused the DSS of detaining him for 10 weeks, denying him bail and access to his lawyers had sued the DSS, Hanan and MTN for his 10-week ordeal in the security services’ detention.

