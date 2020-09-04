Buhari’s daughter weds Fashola’s aide

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters, Hanan, on Friday married the Special Adviser to the Minister of Works and Housing, Turad Sha’aban, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
However, the ceremony was “strictly a private affair.”
The president’s daughter is a graduate of Photography from Ravensbourne University, England, while the groom, Turad, is the son of a former member of the House of Representatives, Mahmud Sani Sha’aban.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Buhari’s daughter in self-isolation after trip abroad
The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, expressed happiness at her daughter’s marriage on Instagram.
She also posted some photographs of the couple and wrote “#HamadForever. Alhamdulilahi.”
- BREAKING: Nigeria records 156 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 54,743; death toll now 1,051 - September 5, 2020
- Lagos govt orders Netflix, Iroko TV, others to pay 5% levy on content - September 4, 2020
- NiDCOM dismisses MASSOB’s allegations as ‘tales by moonlight’ - September 4, 2020