Latest Life's Blog

Buhari’s daughter weds Fashola’s aide

September 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters, Hanan, on Friday married the Special Adviser to the Minister of Works and Housing, Turad Sha’aban, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, the ceremony was “strictly a private affair.”

The president’s daughter is a graduate of Photography from Ravensbourne University, England, while the groom, Turad, is the son of a former member of the House of Representatives, Mahmud Sani Sha’aban.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Buhari’s daughter in self-isolation after trip abroad

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, expressed happiness at her daughter’s marriage on Instagram.

She also posted some photographs of the couple and wrote “#HamadForever. Alhamdulilahi.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */