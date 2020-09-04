Buhari’s daughter weds Fashola’s aide

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters, Hanan, on Friday married the Special Adviser to the Minister of Works and Housing, Turad Sha’aban, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, the ceremony was “strictly a private affair.”

The president’s daughter is a graduate of Photography from Ravensbourne University, England, while the groom, Turad, is the son of a former member of the House of Representatives, Mahmud Sani Sha’aban.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, expressed happiness at her daughter’s marriage on Instagram.

She also posted some photographs of the couple and wrote “#HamadForever. Alhamdulilahi.”

