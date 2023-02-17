Buhari’s disregard for Supreme Court order an invitation to anarchy — Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, on Friday condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s disregard for the Supreme Court order on the redesign of the naira notes.

Buhari had in a national broadcast on Thursday directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the validity of the old N200 notes till April 10.

The president also declared that the old N500 and N1000 notes had ceased to be legal tender contrary to the apex court’s directive that all the naira notes remain legal tender pending the determination of the suit filed by some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on the matter next Wednesday.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his counterparts in Kano, Jigawa, Lagos, and Ogun had rejected the president’s directive and insisted the old naira notes remain legal tender until the apex court determines otherwise.

Wike, who spoke on the matter during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign flag-off in Ngo town, Andoni local government area of the state, said Buhari’s directive was against the country’s constitution.

The governor insisted that the policy had brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

Wike said: “I believe in a country that respects the rule of law. The president ought to respect the Supreme Court and when you do not respect the Supreme Court, then it is anarchy you are talking about.

“So, we from Rivers State condemn the position of Mr. President for not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court.

“We want democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate.

“Any policy you have to implement, you have to weigh it because you were put there for the people. If your policy is going to suffer the people, then think twice.”

