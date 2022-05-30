Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, cries out again, shares video of alleged rigging at Kano Reps primary election

Former Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, who lost out in the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election conducted for House of Representatives aspirants in Albaasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency of Kano State, has continued to cry foul over an alleged rigging of the election in favour of his opponent, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya.

Ahmad who lost at the primaries to Gaya who is currently the member representing the constituency who got 106 votes against Ahmad’s 16 votes, roundly condemned the election process in a statement he issued on Saturday, saying he and his agents were denied access to the venue of the election.

Continuing in his criticism of the primary election in a video he shared on Twitter on Sunday, Ahmad said he would take every necessary step to reclaim “his stolen mandate.”

In the video Ahmad shared, two men are seen allegedly writing the names of preferred aspirants and handing them to delegates who then dropped them into a plastic bucket placed on a table during the primaries.

In a tweet accompanying the video, Ahmad noted that it would take a miracle for him to have scored one vote under such an arrangement, but vowed to pursue legal ways of reclaiming his mandate.

“Just a glimpse of what happened during the so-called primaries in my constituency. Scoring a single vote must have even been a miracle.

“There are much more to what was seen here. Exploring all the possible and legal ways to reclaim our mandate,” he wrote.

