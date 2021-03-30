Buhari’s foreign medical trip a badge of failure – PDP | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari’s foreign medical trip a badge of failure – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday described as worrisome and unacceptable President Muhammadu Buhari’s fresh trip to London for medical check-up.
The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the trip was an indictment of Buhari’s administration over its failure to fix the country’s healthcare system.”
According to PDP, the President’s overseas medical treatment was a badge of failure.
President Buhari left the country for the United Kingdom on Tuesday for what the presidency described as a “routine medical check-up.”
He is expected to return to the country in the second week of April.
The statement read: “It is indeed worrisome that under President Buhari, even the hitherto highly rated State House Clinic has become so moribund that it cannot provide a simple medical check-up service for Mr. President.
“While the PDP has nothing against where any person, including President Buhari, seeks his or her medical services, our party is worried that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is taking no decisive steps to fix our health care system, ostensibly because Mr. President can afford overseas medical treatment at tax payers’ expense.
“The PDP is disturbed that while Mr. President jets out for medical treatment in well-equipped hospitals abroad, our hospitals and medical personnel are in very sorry situation while millions of our compatriots suffer, with many dying on a daily basis from conditions that have simple medical solutions.
READ ALSO: ‘Occupy Buhari’s hospital, Abuja House in London,’ Sowore tells Nigerians in UK
“It is indeed heartrending that Nigerians are suffering this huge misfortune of having this highly insensitive, incompetent, and corrupt leadership of very selfish individuals who do not care about the welfare of other citizens.
“More saddening is that all the institutions, policies and programmes established by the PDP, which hitherto ensured access to affordable healthcare for Nigerians have been wrecked by the Buhari administration.
“Our party urges President Buhari to show leadership by reflecting on the fact that millions of Nigerians cannot afford overseas treatment and have become despondent by his failure to take decisive steps to address our national healthcare needs.
“President Buhari must know that his duty as President is not only for his personal needs but more importantly for the needs of the generality of Nigerians.
“The PDP, however, calls on Nigerians to remain calm and not resign to despondency as we collectively work to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of misrule.”
