Buhari’s former aide, Ahmad, defends launch of NigeriaAir
A former Special Assistant on Digital Media to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has denied claims that Nigeria Air is a fraud.
Ahmad made the denial on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, claiming that all necessary documents required to power the airline have been signed by the Aviation Ministry and operational offices opened.
He tweeted; “NigeriaAir is NOT a fraud, the Aviation Ministry has made significant progress towards its realisation.
“Branding unveiled, partnerships and agreements signed, most of the operational certificates issued, and operational offices opened. NigeriaAir will fly to make Nigeria proud.”
The tweet by Ahmad followed the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation’s description of Nigeria Air as a fraud, calling on the Federal Government to suspend tbashir he airline.
