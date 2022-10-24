Buhari’s former minister, Dalung loses son

Nehemiah, the son of Nigeria’s former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has passed on.

The minister disclosed his son’s death in a Facebook post on Monday.

He said, “Although Nehemiah’s life ended before we were ready, the time Nehemiah spent in our lives was memorable. Nehemiah Dalung was 33 years old. He was the son of former Sports & Youth Minister, Solomon Dalung.

“There are no words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing one’s son at his prime age, but we take consolation in God who gives and takes. May his soul rest in peace.”

Dalung served as minister from 2015 to 2019 but was not reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The late 33-year-old Nehemiah was said to have been bedridden with an unknown ailment before the announcement of his death early on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, a few hours before the announcement, the former minister shared a video of his ailing son on Facebook, asking for prayers to heal him (Nehemiah).

