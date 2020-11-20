Buhari’s government failed on all fronts – Abaribe

The Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, predicted on Friday that Nigerians would vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

He also described President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as a total failure on all fronts.

Abaribe, who stated this when he appeared on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, insisted that Nigerians are counting down to 2023 when Buhari would leave office and another person assumed take the mantle of leadership in the country.

He added that even the “truckload of propaganda the current administration was trying to push in the face of the citizens would not be enough to cover up its failures on every aspect of life.”

Abaribe also accused the Buhari’s administration of failing to listen to advice and tagged all corrections as attacks on the government.

The senator said: “All we are waiting for is to throw out this government in the next election.

“The PDP’s position and the position of Nigerians are very simple: this government has failed on all fronts.

“You don’t have any other way of trying to cover it. You can say all the rhetoric, you make all the propaganda. You can go ahead and try to pull the wool over the eyes of the people but the #EndSARS protest showed a failure of this government.

“It is not that it is just failing now. It has been failing all along and we have continually pointed it out.

“Buhari and this government have been living in the past, cut off from all realities and connections with the people they were elected to lead, and not ready to listen to the voice of reason.

“On the floor of the Senate, I have always spoken, ‘you are not getting it right,’ but the only problem we have with this government is that any advice to them is like an opposition they need to crush.

“They just think that in the 21st century, with all the information we have, with all the contacts that we have with the rest of the world, people will just continue being subdued as they used to do in the former Soviet Union or in North Korea and all that.”

