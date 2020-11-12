Buhari’s government has lost the trust of Nigerians – APC chieftain

A former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire, said on Thursday President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has completely lost the trust of Nigerians.

He added that the lack of trust in the administration culminated in the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country last month.

Banire, who made the remark when he appeared on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, faulted the court’s ruling that ordered the freezing of some #EndSARS promoters’ accounts.

According to him, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, who gave the order, did not take into consideration the fact that the complainant, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had not conducted a thorough investigation before rushing to the court to seek the injunction.

He said: “In my very strong view, the order is flawed. The order granted by the judge enables the Central Bank of Nigeria to carry out inquiry and investigation. How will you freeze somebody’s account and then go back to conduct investigation and inquiry?

“I am sure it is a case of putting the cart before the horse. Beyond that itself, the law does not even say that. What the law says is that even where you do so, you must investigate the matter through the Nigeria Police or any of the security agencies.

“My expectation is that the Federal Government, as promised by the president in his speech should have just gone ahead and engage them in respect of the five demands of the youths.

“Beyond that also, the government should try to build confidence in these youths. The truth of the matter is that Nigerians generally tend not to trust the government in anything.

“In a situation like this when the youths come out to say ‘look, we do not trust you,’ the least that we can do after the protest should have been to engage them to put this trust.”

