Buhari’s government is seriously creating jobs for the youths —Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is very serious about creating jobs for the teeming youths of Nigeria as a way of curtailing youth restiveness.

Mohammed who spoke in Lagos on Sunday, November 8, said the Federal Government will continue to address the issue of job creation for the youths despite the economic downturn occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohammed was in Lagos for a meeting with governors, traditional rulers and political heavyweights in the south-western parts of the country, following the recent #EndSARS protests that culminated in widespread mayhem, looting and arson.

He added that the government would continue to engage the youths and address the issue of poverty alleviation.

The Minister asserted that the government would continue to invest in the development of human capacity, with more implementation of economic policies that will engender development and building of more public infrastructure that would empower the teeming youths of the country.

The one-day meeting was attended by a Presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

While addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, Mohammed said:

“It is not as if the government has not been addressing the issue of unemployment. The newly launched funds by the government were actually aimed at creating job opportunities.

“What the government has done so far is to provide platforms where businesses can thrive,” he said.

The Minister also said that the purpose of the South-West meeting was to allow governors and other political leaders in the South-West to interact and find a lasting solution to the problems bedeviling the country from different fronts.

“The meeting was a peaceful meeting and it was agreed that the states and the Federal Government’s response to the initial demand of the #EndSARS protest were appropriate,” the Minister said.

