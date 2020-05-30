Buhari’s govt an embodiment of “inaction and systemic inefficiency” —HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of doing nothing to shore up Nigeria’s national security which has become so endangered.

HURIWA in a statement signed and issued on Friday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and its National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf maintained that the past five years of Buhari’s administration has been an embodiment of “inaction and systemic inefficiency.”

The group in the statement also insisted that President Buhari has led Nigeria backward by 60 years.

The statement by HURIWA reads in part: “As Nigerians observed a low key fifth anniversary of the current administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari, it has been observed that due to cumulative inaction and systemic inefficiency, Nigeria’s national security has become so endangered as thousands of Nigerians are slaughtered by all kinds of freelance armed hoodlums and terrorists whilst the Government stands by and does nothing to put an end to these killings”.

“The current government has dragged Nigeria backward in terms of all identifiable human development indices by about 60 years or more.

“The unfortunate scenario is that since the last five years, top government officials have misused their powers to turn Nigeria into a police state thereby clamping journalists who write unfavourable news stories into detentions with lots of framed up and trumped-up charges”.

This came after former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s emegence as president in 2015 destroyed Nigeria.

He stated that Nigeria deserved a better president than Buhari.

He was responding to a claim by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman that Nigeria was lucky to have Buhari emerge as president as at the time he did.

