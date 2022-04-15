Buhari’s govt ‘arrogant in failure’, PDP reacts as President sets to meet service chiefs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday branded the All Progressives Congress (APC) a failure for its inability to address the country’s insecurity, stating that Nigerians were anxiously awaiting the 2023 election to throw them out of office.

This was stated in a statement released by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, in response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled meeting with the military chiefs on Tuesday, April 19.

Abubakar Badaru, the governor of Jigawa State, revealed the planned meeting to journalists after the Council of State meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The scheduled meeting, according to the governor, was in response to the council’s suggestions regarding the country’s security dilemma.

The PDP, on the other hand accused the government of being inept and of continually passing the buck.

The House of Representatives had also expressed its displeasure with the country’s growing insecurity, particularly the recent killings in Benue, Taraba, and Plateau states.

In his statement on Thursday, Ologunagba chastised the Federal Government for failing to address the killings, kidnappings, and violence plaguing areas of the country.

Nigerians, he claimed, were tired of the Buhari administration’s explanations and apologies for its failure to stop the violent attacks on civilians.

“This government would be coming every day to apologise to Nigerians to say ‘we’re sorry for what we’ve done.’ But this is a government that is arrogant in failure. They’ve failed and they are still arrogant about it. They should bury their head in shame.

“So, because insecurity predates the APC government, does it mean because they are incompetent and rudderless and completely clueless about the issues, we should accept it? I mean, these are lame excuses, which we’re used to,” Ologunagba stated.

