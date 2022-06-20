Buhari’s govt bankrupt of ideas, solutions to Nigeria’s crises —Shehu Sani

Ex-lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Monday hinted at the incapability of the Muhammadu Buhari-led adminstration to offer solutions to Nigeria’s multilayered problems.

Sani, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, lamented the worsening security in the country, stressing its consequences on innocent citizens.

The former lawmaker quoted the UN Refugee Agency, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and noted that about 3.2 million Nigerians had been displaced.

He stressed that many Nigerians had been forced to live in countries such as Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon as refugees.

According to him, the next governement must be articulate in providing real solutions to the crises.

The tweet read: “According to the UN Refugee Agency, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, about 3.2 million Nigerians have been displaced. Factually, many of our citizens are now in Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon. This should be a priority for the next president of Nigeria. The present Government is bankrupt of ideas and solutions.”

