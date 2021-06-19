Politics
Buhari’s govt committed to diversification of Nigeria’s economy – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is committed to the diversification of the nation’s economy.
The minister stated this at the closing ceremony of a five-day exhibition on Made-in-Nigeria products and live performance of cultural troupes in Abuja.
He said: “The products exhibited here in the past five days are 100 percent Made-in-Nigeria and by our Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.
“They depict the ingenuity and industry of our indigenous entrepreneurs.
READ ALSO: Twitter has approached Nigerian govt for dialogue over suspension – Lai Mohammed
“It is as a result of this ingenuity that the Buhari administration has continued to work stridently to diversify the economy as well as encourage and boost MSME activities in the country as a driver of the economy.
“The event has also featured various paper presentations on key issues that affect Made-in-Nigeria products in the areas of production, branding and financing.
“Other areas looked at in the presentations include agriculture, small and medium scale enterprises development and challenges, infrastructural development for regional integration.
“Nigeria’s economy beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, women in economic development as well as commerce and industry, amongst others, were also looked into at the exhibition.”
